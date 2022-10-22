London
Juliana Huxtable: Akimbo Spittle

  • Art
  • Project Native Informant, Bethnal Green
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Courtesy of the artist and Project Native Informant, London
There are mythical beasts stalking every land: yetis, big foots, chupacabras and mothmen. They’re legends as old as time.

But there are new ones haunting the arches of Bethnal Green; a whole gang of winged, cloven hoofed, big clawed, bare breasted, sensual creatures. They’re the mythical creations of American artist Juliana Huxtable, captured in swirling, dizzying neon paintings at Project Native Informant.

A blue-bodied, bat-winged woman with golden hair and pink pubes emerges from the shadows in one work, a pink fairy with hooves writhes in twilight in another. They’re over-the-top, hyper-coloured, cartoon-y, psychedelic celebrations of twisted gender and wild, free sexuality. They’re also garish, ugly and silly, but they’re a lot of fun too, like 3am hallucinations as you emerge, still buzzing, from the club, like visions of Saskwatch for the Vogue Fabrics generation. 

The thing about yetis and chupacabras and mothmen is that those legends are based on fear. And so are Huxtable’s new mythical creatures, it’s just that instead of being fueled by fear of having your livestock mauled, they toy with prudish societal fears of liberated sexuality and fluid gender. The new myths are here, and a lot of people are going to find them just as scary as any mothman, but they are undeniably more fabulous.

Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Project Native Informant
Dressage Court
58 - 64 Three Colts Lane
London
E2 6GQ
Contact:
www.projectnativeinformant.com
Transport:
Tube: Bond St
Price:
Free

