Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Lynette Yiadom-Boakye review

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye review

Art Corvi-Mora , Lambeth Until Saturday October 26 2019
3 out of 5 stars
Lynette Yiadom-Boakye review
Courtesy: Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Corvi-Mora, London and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s paintings are stuck in the middle; caught between the past and the present, reality and fiction, freedom and constraint.

The British artist captures black figures at rest and at play. A white-shirted couple reads, one in silence, the other speaking out loud. Three characters sit at tables, another lies in bed, a group moves in a line. Everything is quiet, dark, sombre, frozen in twilight.

All these figures are imagined, fictional. They feel like intimate, private portraits of the artist’s circle, but they’re something deeper and weirder than that: intimate, private portraits of the artist’s imagination, what she sees when she closes her eyes.

But what most strikes you, as the shapes peek out of the gloom, is how they feel so old but so contemporary at the same time. They look like 1970s Alice Neel portraits caught in classic Flemish interiors, a postmodern bit of conceptual jiggery-pokery that could only happen in contemporary art.

She’s brilliant with the brush, too. Thick and rough but perfectly considered, sloshing endless browns, black and dark maroons and greens about, then letting little bursts of lovely bright pink and yellow burst through.

The only problem is that these don’t feel like Yiadom-Boakye pushing herself particularly hard. These are the same ideas, with the same execution, she’s been pushing for years now. They’re lovely, but a little unexciting. Like her relaxed cast of characters, it’s all just too comfortable.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Corvi-Mora
Venue website: www.corvi-mora.com
Venue phone: 020 7840 9111
Address: 1A Kempsford Rd
London
SE11 4NU
Transport: Tube: Kennington
Price: Free
Opening hours: Tue-Sat 11am-6pm

Dates And Times

Users say

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...