101 Things To Do in London: London Bicycle Tour Company

Bike tours in London

Fancy a spot of pedal pushing? Cycle your way around London’s famous landmarks on one of these bike tours

On yer bike, sunshine. The city awaits and there are few better ways of exploring than pedalling your way around. Whether you’re looking to get busy on a Santander Cycle or just wanting to find an expert guide able to whizz you around on an informative tour, London’s got plenty of fab bike tours for you.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the finest tours on two wheels. Whether you're wanting to experience London culture or just have some organised fun for a few hours, take a look at the tours below and get your pins pumping.

Bike tours in London

Classic central London bike tour

Classic central London bike tour

If you're looking to up your knowledge of iconic London landmarks within zone 1, then this three hour tour is perfect. You'll come across some of the most powerful and historic buildings in the world, and pedal past Trafalgar Square, Covent Garden, and Cleopatra's Needle. And you'll stop by Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, and the Houses of Parliament. But don't worry, you'll have commentary from a knowledgable guide as you go. 

River Thames bike tour

River Thames bike tour

Take this small-group bike tour along the Thames and explore London's central riverside by bicycle. On this five-hour guided bike tour (yep, you heard us, five hours), you'll see London's main attractions, including Big Ben, the London Eye and St Paul's Cathedral. Plus, cycle across Tower Bridge and discover the culinary variety of Borough Market during a short lunch break. Delicious.

Night bike tour of London

Night bike tour of London

Fancy a bike tour with a difference? This is a four-hour bike tour of the capital that happens at dusk. You'll see all the iconic London landmarks, passing the Thames, passing Tower Bridge, the London Eye, Houses of Parliament and more lovely sights. This is a small group tour, giving you a more personalized experience too. Enjoy the city and experience it illuminated.  

Love London bike tour

Love London bike tour

Join this fully narrated tour, which will take you to explore all the artistic and cultural sights of the West End. Pedalling through neighbourhoods full of cafés and street art, you’ll pass by one of London’s oldest theatres before exploring a hidden underground tunnel and all its very cool street art. Love London? Course ya do.

Old town London bike tour
© John Tramper

Old town London bike tour

Forget ‘Go West’, and head east instead with this cycling culture trip. As though you were pedalling back in time, your ride will take in the Globe Theatre, street food and local produce in Borough Market, plus riverside pubs, Docklands and the awe-inspiring architecture of London’s financial district. Plus you'll get a load of insider knowledge from your locally-based tour leader, so you’ll be feeling like an eastender in no time.

Evening bike tour

Evening bike tour

Given that this evening tour is for a maximum of 17 people, you should get a more intimate ride than some of the tours on offer. Watch the city transform from day to night as you take in a sunset bike tour around legendary landmarks on both sides of the river. Learn quirky facts and take pit-stops at some of the capital’s best traditional pubs. Well, night has fallen, right?

Three-hour Royal parks and Palace bike tour of London

Three-hour Royal parks and Palace bike tour of London

Opt for the snootier option with a bike tour through London’s leafy Royal Parks, gliding past regal landmarks such as Kensington Palace, St James Palace, Horse Guards Parade and the Houses of Parliament. Even if you’re not a member of the royal family, this ride’s great for both London newcomers and locals in need of some fresh air. Top hat and monocle optional.

