Anyone call for a bright red double decker? See the capital in all its glory with these brilliant London bus tours

Whether you’re after a whirlwind tour of London’s attractions for the first time or you want a little refresher of your favourite spots in London, we’ve rounded up the best London bus tours for you to take your pick. Our choice selection includes open-top classics that enable you to tick off favourite landmarks one by one, and some sinister tours that take place after dark…

And don’t worry Harry Potter fans – we’ve included a London bus tour that takes in all the bespectacled boy wizard’s trips around the capital, from King’s Cross to Number 12 Grimmauld Place.

