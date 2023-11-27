The recently revamped carved-wood and gilt interior of the Audley is embelished by a gigantic piece of modern art, in the shape of the late Phyllida Barlow's site-specific ceiling installation. This trad pub has been given a new lease of life by Artfarm (aka gallerists Hauser and Wirth), and the room is every bit as impressive as you'd expect. Food too, is excellent, with sunday roasts, and rest-of-the-week bar food that harks back to British Victorian classics. A gem.
Mayfair might be one of the poshest parts of town, but that doesn't mean you can't get a regular drink here. In W1 you'll get a decent dose of down-to-earth drinking and pubs with an appreciation for fine wine and whisky, as well as rooms that double up as actual art galleries. Find yourself a cosy booth and settle in for some serious sipping in London's most salubrious neighbourhood.
