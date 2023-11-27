London
The Audley Public House
Photograph: Simon Brown

The best pubs in Mayfair

Grab a pint – or a glass of wine – in this fancy part of town and at one of Mayfair’s best boozers

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Mayfair might be one of the poshest parts of town, but that doesn't mean you can't get a regular drink here. In W1 you'll get a decent dose of down-to-earth drinking and pubs with an appreciation for fine wine and whisky, as well as rooms that double up as actual art galleries. Find yourself a cosy booth and settle in for some serious sipping in London's most salubrious neighbourhood. 

The best pubs in Mayfair

The Audley Public House
Photograph: Sim Canetty-Clarke

1. The Audley Public House

  • Bars and pubs
  • Mayfair

The recently revamped carved-wood and gilt interior of the Audley is embelished by a gigantic piece of modern art, in the shape of the late Phyllida Barlow's site-specific ceiling installation. This trad pub has been given a new lease of life by Artfarm (aka gallerists Hauser and Wirth), and the room is every bit as impressive as you'd expect. Food too, is excellent, with sunday roasts, and rest-of-the-week bar food that harks back to British Victorian classics. A gem.

The Guinea
Guinea

2. The Guinea

  • Bars and pubs
  • Mayfair

‘Established 1675’ says the sign outside and, tucked down a sought-after Mayfair mews, this venerable establishment is truly a thoroughbred in the Young’s stable. The Guinea is famed for the steak its been serving for centuries, so find it packed during lunchtime visits. 

3. The Chesterfield Arms

Tucked away in lovely, quaint Shepherd Market, this classy refurbed pub comes complete with a plaque outside celebrating former resident Wendy Richard aka Pauline Fowler of EastEnders. Her family ran the pub in the late 1940s and 1950s, when it was known as the Shepherd's Tavern. 

The Punchbowl

4. The Punchbowl

  • Bars and pubs
  • Mayfair

A posh pub once part-owned by Guy Ritchie, The Punchbowl – which dates back to 1750 – is a bit less starry these days. It still has a first-floor dining room with an accomplished wine list, but downstairs is more dedicated to the kind of proper drinking Ritchie would no doubt approve of. 

Iron Duke

5. Iron Duke

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Mayfair

This Fuller's pub has the usual suspects on tap; Frontier, London Pride etc. If you're hungry you'll have to make-do with toasties and pork pies. Hidden away on a mews near Claridge's, it's nicely tucked-away. 

6. Market Tavern

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Mayfair

A Mayfair pub with an impressive range of beer on tap, including ales. A gastropub menu features alongside decent Sunday roasts and bar snacks. The impressive setting of Mayfair’s Shepherd Market make it all the more agreeable.  

Read more
The Footman

7. The Footman

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Mayfair
  • price 2 of 4

A well known Mayfair pub and dining room just off Hay's Mews and around the corner from Berkeley Square Gardens – as prime Mayfair territory as a local boozer's likely to get. This, though, is a little smarter than most pubs, with plush leather banquettes, swathes of well-buffed woods and chandeliers crafted from antlers. 

The Windmill Mayfair

8. The Windmill Mayfair

  • Bars and pubs
  • Mayfair

It’s not all small plates and Michelin stars in Mayfair. Treat yourself to some traditional grub from a menu of pies on offer at The Windmill – there’s a dedicated 'pie room' for diners and everything. There are cask ales on offer to wash them all down too. In summer months, ditch the pie and head up to the compact roof terrace.

