Nine pubs to watch England tonight that you don’t need to book
Not got your footy shit together? Thought we’d be out by now? Don’t worry, there are places for people like you…
Yes, Euro 2020 is still going strong, and yes, England are still in it. Loads of places are showing the last two games (tonight’s semi-final against Denmark and Sunday’s final with tonight’s winner playing the mighty Italy). But there are still some places that will just let you wander in without a booking to catch the hot action (and England victory, hopefully).
Non-booking Euros pubs
The Faltering Fullback
This vaguely Irish pub has long been a Finsbury Park favourite, and that's 98 percent down to its amazing garden, with covered smoking loggias. It’s showing the Euros action and sticking to its no-booking policy.
The Shacklewell Arms
Temporarily swapping grubby gigs for the beautiful game, the notoriously not-very-sporty-at-school Shacklewell Arms is letting you negotiate its garden of weird tat to catch some football. Stop that snogging at the back!
The Chandos
The Chandos has kept all its original salt-of-the-earth bits in one sectioned-off room – where you can neck Amstel and watch the footy – though the bigger, rejigged bit has a lot going for it. On tap there are familiar craft beers from brewers giant (Camden, Brewdog) and small (Weird Beard, By the Horns), plus a few more challenging options in the fridges.
The Duke of Wellington
This venerable corner boozer managed to pivot to a more hip Dalston vibe without losing any of its atmosphere, so should be a great place to catch the Euros. There a menu of decent ales, a terrace and a footycentric menu of pies! and burgers! Goal!
The Red Lion
This ‘regional local randomly transplanted into the hipster paradise of Church Street’, as we once described it, Stokey’s Red Lion has preserved its ragged student-union chic, so should conjure up a pretty febrile atmosphere for England’s Euros clash. In a worst-case scenario, drown your sorrows on the slots.
The Coach & Horses
This handsome south London boozer specialises in craft beer and pizza and is showing the Euros for walk-ins.
The Bank of Friendship
This independent Highbury pub doubles up as an intimate music venue. If that's not enough of a draw there’s also a decent beer garden. You can watch England through your fingers as the pub cat writhes around your legs. Or something.
Skehans Free House
Nunhead’s resident craic dealer should provide plenty of beery atmosphere for the Euros action.
The Crown Pub SE10
Another of Frontier Pubs’ stable that offers big-screen football action without needing to book in advance. The Crown is on the Maze Hill side of Greenwich, so could be a good bet for somewhere not too rammo.
