Nine pubs to watch England tonight that you don’t need to book

Not got your footy shit together? Thought we’d be out by now? Don’t worry, there are places for people like you…

Yes, Euro 2020 is still going strong, and yes, England are still in it. Loads of places are showing the last two games (tonight’s semi-final against Denmark and Sunday’s final with tonight’s winner playing the mighty Italy). But there are still some places that will just let you wander in without a booking to catch the hot action (and England victory, hopefully).

Also: Five massive outdoor spaces to watch England in the Euros.

Want to watch the Euros final in Trafalgar Square? Act NOW!