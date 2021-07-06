Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Nine pubs to watch England tonight that you don’t need to book
Nine pubs to watch England tonight that you don’t need to book

Not got your footy shit together? Thought we’d be out by now? Don’t worry, there are places for people like you…

By Chris Waywell
Yes, Euro 2020 is still going strong, and yes, England are still in it. Loads of places are showing the last two games (tonight’s semi-final against Denmark and Sunday’s final with tonight’s winner playing the mighty Italy). But there are still some places that will just let you wander in without a booking to catch the hot action (and England victory, hopefully).

Non-booking Euros pubs

Faltering Fullback
© Greg Whitescaver

The Faltering Fullback

Bars and pubs Pubs Finsbury Park

This vaguely Irish pub has long been a Finsbury Park favourite, and that's 98 percent down to its amazing garden, with covered smoking loggias. It’s showing the Euros action and sticking to its no-booking policy.

The Shacklewell Arms

Music Music venues Dalston

Temporarily swapping grubby gigs for the beautiful game, the notoriously not-very-sporty-at-school Shacklewell Arms is letting you negotiate its garden of weird tat to catch some football. Stop that snogging at the back!

The Chandos

Bars and pubs Breweries Honor Oak

 

The Chandos has kept all its original salt-of-the-earth bits in one sectioned-off room – where you can neck Amstel and watch the footy – though the bigger, rejigged bit has a lot going for it. On tap there are familiar craft beers from brewers giant (Camden, Brewdog) and small (Weird Beard, By the Horns), plus a few more challenging options in the fridges.

The Duke of Wellington

Bars and pubs De Beauvoir

This venerable corner boozer managed to pivot to a more hip Dalston vibe without losing any of its atmosphere, so should be a great place to catch the Euros. There a menu of decent ales, a terrace and a footycentric menu of pies! and burgers! Goal!

The Red Lion

Bars and pubs Craft beer pubs Stoke Newington

This ‘regional local randomly transplanted into the hipster paradise of Church Street’, as we once described it, Stokey’s Red Lion has preserved its ragged student-union chic, so should conjure up a pretty febrile atmosphere for England’s Euros clash. In a worst-case scenario, drown your sorrows on the slots. 

The Coach & Horses

Bars and pubs Clapham

This handsome south London boozer specialises in craft beer and pizza and is showing the Euros for walk-ins.

The Bank of Friendship

Bars and pubs Pubs Highbury

This independent Highbury pub doubles up as an intimate music venue. If that's not enough of a draw there’s also a decent beer garden. You can watch England through your fingers as the pub cat writhes around your legs. Or something. 

