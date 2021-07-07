Is football coming finally coming home? No one knows, but England’s Euros dream continues (at the time of writing) with their semi-final against Denmark tonight, then… wait for it… the final against Italy at Wembley on Sunday night. Watch the drama unfold on a massive screen with cold beer on tap at these cavernous spots.

Vinegar Yard

Want to watch the beautiful game in the great outdoors? Book a spot at Vinegar Yard’s massive outdoor beer garden, with a 6 x 3.5 metre screen and tables for up to eight people. All you need is some sun and for our lads not to mess it up. 72-82 St Thomas St. Book here

Boxpark

Remember those mad scenes at Boxpark from the 2018 World Cup? Now’s your chance to recreate them (with added social distancing!). There are branches in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley and the organisers promise some ‘iconic football figures’ as special guests. Various locations. Book here

Euro Warehouse

The guys behind The Cause and Costa Del Tottenham have taken over a massive warehouse in N17 for all your football-watching needs. There will be two huge screens, street food, Five Points Brewery beer and football-themed cocktails. Ashley House Depot, Ashley Rd. Book here.

Camden Beer Hall

Celebrate all things European at Camden Town Brewery’s new spot, where the menu mixes classic Italian with traditional beer-hall cuisine. Pretzels! Pizza! Burrata! There are no sub-par half-time snacks here. They’re showing all the England games and there will be fresh beer on tap. Wilkin St Mews. Book here.

London Bridge Rooftop

A bar! On a roof! In London Bridge! This 200-capacity temporary newbie in the shadow of the Shard is showing the Euros action accompanied by top-notch views of London, pints, cocktails, Ginger Pig beef burgers and vegan burgers. Colechurch House, SE1 2SX. Book here.

