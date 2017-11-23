  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A 5,000 sq ft foodie paradise is coming to White City

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday November 23 2017, 5:56pm

A 5,000 sq ft foodie paradise is coming to White City

White City has never been famous for food – but that could be about to change. Just months after Feast announced the opening of a massive foodie canteen in Hammersmith, they’re doing it again just 15 minutes drive down the road in the old BBC building. Launching on Wednesday November 29, this 5,000 sq ft drinking and dining destination will play host to a rotating line-up of restaurants, kicking off with Mexican taqueria Del 74 and comfort food specialists Morty & Bob’s. Open Monday to Sunday, Feast will seat 300, plus 157 outside. It seems the food scene is going west.

Feast Bar & Kitchen opens Wednesday 29 November at 201 Wood Lane, W12 7TU.

Check out our round-up of the best street food markets and food halls in London.

Keep track of the migration. Click here to sign up to Time Out.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest