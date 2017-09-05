Just announced: all your favourite restaurants are opening in Hammersmith

You know those nights when you’re going to see a gig at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith and you want to grab a bite to eat beforehand, but you end up lost in that shopping centre by the tube station, just eating a supermarket sandwich?! Well, from January 2018 all your Hammersmith eating prayers will be answered, when the team behind Pergola on the Roof and Pergola Paddington Central open Feast Canteen, a new food court in Kings Mall with stalls from some of our fave restaurants. Patty & Bun, Breddos Tacos, Salvation in Noodles and Born & Raised will be cooking up the grub, which you can get to eat in or takeaway all day long (or just get on Deliveroo if you live nearby). West Londoners, start the countdown now!

Find out more at www.feastcanteen.co.uk. Until then, here are some more places to eat, drink and be merry in Hammersmith.