A Birchbox pop-up shop is coming to Carnaby Street

Since 2010, online retailer Birchbox has been offering shoppers the chance to try out a bunch of top-brand beauty products as miniatures with its monthly subscription service. Sample versions of shampoos, face creams, brow kits, blushes and more are sent out as personalised kits, providing a try-before-you-buy-full-sized product service.

Now they’re swapping a URL for an IRL experience, bringing a pop-up shop to Carnaby Street and inviting beauty buffs to build their own Birchbox of sample-size products for £15 a pop. The Birchbox top 100 bestselling products will be available to buy in regular sizes too, displayed by category instead of brand for maximum shopping efficiency in the run-up to Christmas.

To celebrate the launch, 100 free boxes will be dished out to the first 100 shoppers through the shop doors this morning at 10am. If you’re make-up mad, get in line pronto!

Birchbox Pop Up Shop, 43 Carnaby Street, London, E1F 7EA. Tue Nov 7-Tue Jan 30. Mon-Sat 10am-7pm, Sun noon-6pm.

