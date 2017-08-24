  • Blog
A burger freakshake is coming to London

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday August 24 2017, 10:07am

It’s National Burger Day today and Leicester Square’s Heliot Steak House are launching this frightening-looking burger freakshake to celebrate. Luckily, the milkshake and burger stay separate, rather than being mixed together in a disgusting liquid concoction, but it still feels wrong, doesn’t it? Available August 24-27, the burger freakshake is really just four different slider burgers balanced on top of four different milkshakes, for £24. Which sounds like a pretty good deal to us. Heliot is essentially a casino with a grill though, so we’re not expecting fireworks. Close your eyes and dig in?

Love burgers? Check out our roundup of the best in the city

 

 

