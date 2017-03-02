A free ’La La Land’ boot camp could be coming to London next week

You've seen the film. The soundtrack's stuck in your head. And you're still cringing at *that* awkward moment it endured at the Oscars. And now fans of 'La La Land' can put their best foot forward and recreate it themselves.

Bidvine, an online marketplace for local services, has seen a 129 percent increase in demand for dance lessons since the release of the musical movie – so they're offering Londoners the chance to live out their 'La La Land' dreams for free.

An intensive boot camp class will help you get to grips with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's moves – and (thankfully) singing is optional.

The company says it will put on up to two classes for 50 people next week, if enough people are interested. Want to join in and spin around to 'City of Stars'? Sign up here by this Friday (March 3).

