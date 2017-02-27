Eleven crazy moments from the 2017 Oscars everyone will be talking about

1. That epic best picture mix-up

The 2017 Oscars will go down as the year that the Best Picture Oscar was awarded to the wrong film. The WTF moment came as the cast and crew of 'La La Land' were interrupted mid-acceptance speeches for Best Picture with the announcement that 'Moonlight' had in fact triumphed in that category. The exact cause of Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway's envelope mix up is yet to be determined. What is certain is that it was an incredibly awkward end to the evening.

2. Meryl Streep's standing ovation

Host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue was sharp and consistently hilarious. As expected, he poked fun at Donald Trump, making the entire auditorium give Meryl Streep a 'totally undeserved round of applause' for the 'highly overrated Meryl Streep.'

3. Suicide Squad winning an Oscar

The star-studded superhero movie might have been critically panned but it has secured itself a spot in Academy Award history, picking up the Oscar for makeup and hair styling early on in the evening.

4. That bus load of tourists

The night's surprise guests were a tourist bus full of people who thought they were going to an exhibition of Oscar outfits. Instead, they walked straight on to live TV in the middle of the Oscars. Strangely, the gang took it entirely in their stride. One engaged couple were 'married' by Denzel Washington and got given Jennifer Aniston's sunglasses as a wedding present. They took countless selfies, got hugs from the likes of Ryan Gosling and Meryl Streep, and rubbed Mahershala Ali's Oscar statuette on the way out for good luck.

5. Sunny Pawar being lifted into the air like baby Simba

The six-year-old star of 'Lion' was easily the most adorable actor on the Oscars red carpet. He was also the star of a little skit halfway through the night, when Kimmel lifted him into the air to the sound of 'The Lion King' track 'The Circle of Life'.

6. Viola Davis's epic acceptance speech

There was not a dry eye in the house after Viola Davis picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress. Her powerful speech for 'Fences' was impassioned and emotional. 'We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,' she said, before Kimmel quipped: 'She just got nominated for an Emmy for that speech.'

7. Michael J Fox, the Delorian and Seth Rogan's 'future shoes'

Seth Rogan ticked a number of biggies off his bucket list this evening, and it also made for one of the coolest moments of the night. In a segment about inspiration, Rogan appeared on stage in the DeLorian with Michael J Fox himself, before the pair presented an award.

8. Kimmel tweets Trump live from the Oscars

Kimmel was getting concerned when he hadn't had any social media alerts from Trump, so he thought he'd check in. '@realDonaldTrump Hey u up? #Merylsayshi'

9. The special Oscar edition of Mean Tweets

Because we still can't get enough of the format, especially when the victims include Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Eddie Redmayne.

10. Kimmel roasting Matt Damon

It started with Kimmel mocking Matt Damon for giving away the lead role in 'Manchester by the Sea' to Casey Affleck and ended with Ben Affleck ‘and guest’, aka Damon, being ‘played off’ while presenting an award.

11. Damien Chazelle making history as the youngest ever Best Director winner

He was the bookies' favourite for Best Director, and his win for 'La La Land' came as a surprise to no one. That makes the 32 year-old the youngest ever Best Director (222 days younger than Norman Taurog in 1931 for 'Skippy').

