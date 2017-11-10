A Glossier beauty pop-up is coming to London next week

Good things come in threes, and London’s got itself a beautiful trio of pop-ups this month. San Fran’s Nasty Gal fashion line has set up shop on Carnaby Street (until November 29) and the Birchbox crew has moved in just a few doors down from them, selling their subscription boxes and full-size products to makeup-loving Londoners (until January 19 2018).

Completing the pretty little list is an eight-day pop-up from cult US beauty brand Glossier, who are flying their picture-perfect swag across the pond next week. From Wednesday November 15-November 22, makeup mavericks will be able to get their paws on the entire line including best-selling products like cute tubes of gloss, a game-changing Milky Jelly Cleanser and dinky pots of Cloud Paint cheek stain.

Last month Glossier started shipping to the UK for the first time and people went wild for it, so expect this bricks and mortar site to be packed from the get-go.

Glossier, 32 Portland Place, W1B 1NA. Wed Nov 15-Nov 22. Mon-Fri 11am-8pm, Sat 10am-8pm, Sun noon-6pm.

Want more millennial pink? Pink prosecco cheese exists – it’s a Christmas miracle