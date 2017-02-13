A hot toddy pop-up is serving up steaming gin cocktails in Shoreditch this week

Fancy a brew? How about one better? Not content with a classic warming tipple, The Hoxton hotel will be hosting a three-day pop-up serving up all kinds of boozy brews to give you that fuzzy feeling for Valentine's Day. And if you’re thinking mulled wine, think again. We’re talking hot gin, folks!

From February 14 to 16, Hot Juice at the Hoxton will be creating a tempting trio of steamy drinks – from a hot gin punch made with Mediterranean Gin Mare pimped up with thyme, to a boozy hot chocolate laced with Chartreuse or a hot mulled cider made from Hobo Cyder. Chocolatiers Mast Brothers will be passing out free ganache chocs filled with all three types of booze to accompany your tipples, too.

It would seem the organisers are trying to make Londoners feel all warm and gooey for the day of love. And speaking of warm and gooey, there will even be a free side helping of Hobo beer cheese made by the devilish hands at MeatLiquor and poured over nachos. Go single and make this your new bf/gf/significant other.

Cocktails will be served 3pm–9pm across the three-day pop-up in the Hoxton's heated indoor garden, costing £7.50 a pop. Valentine's Day is ticketed (£12.50) and includes a screening of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'.

