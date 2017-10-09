A London fitness company is employing ex–convicts to run workouts

Fed up of Beer Yoga, gym selfies and brunch-fitness hybrids? Well, this might be the antidote: The Hard Yard is championing simple workouts, in urban settings with no equipment necessary.

The London-based fitness company is inspired by the former lives of its trainers, who are all ex-convicts. The Hard Yard’s trainers started out in prisons, with limited space and equipment, so their methods focus on the power of your own body weight – and really hard work. No complicated apparatus and no intimidatingly fancy studio spaces.

No equipment workouts, based on what our trainers could do in a prison cell. Take our techniques home to your lounge or to your hotel. All bodyweight, just your body vs your mind. Let's get to the work. The clan smashed it 💪💪🏽💪🏾💪🏼💪🏿 A post shared by The Hard Yard (@hardyardlondon) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

The Hard Yard says: ‘Our trainers are on their own journeys, making positive, permanent life choices. So can you.’ Talk about motivational.

Find out more and book classes here.

