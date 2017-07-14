A mindful triathlon is coming to London this September

Put away your Speedos, hang up your bike helmet and take a long, deep breath. A mindful triathlon is coming to Victoria Park in east London later this year.

Wanderlust 108’s mindful triathlon will take place in September. The event comprises a five-kilometre run (you can also walk if that’s more your pace), a 90-minute outdoor yoga session scored by a DJ and a 30-minute guided meditation. There will also be live music, food stalls (organic, obvs), classes and workshops.

Sure, the whole thing sounds a bit silly – that’s why you clicked on the headline, right? – but it is ever so slightly more appealing than an actual sweaty, muddy, soggy, regular triathlon. You’d better start practising your downward dog.

Wanderlust 108 is coming to Victoria Park on Sep 23. Tickets cost from £21.80 and are now on sale.

