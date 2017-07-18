A new rooftop bar is coming to Waterloo (and it’s serving frosé)

Hold onto your sunhats, ladies and gents, ‘cause a new rooftop bar is opening in the capital. Bar Elba, a cocktail joint in Waterloo promising views across the capital, will be opening its sky-high doors at the end of the month.

Bar Elba will sit on the fourth floor of a building on Waterloo Road that also houses shiny new sister bar Tonight Josephine in its basement. The open-air space has room for 350 and, because of its location, it’s taking on a loose Battle of Waterloo theme. That sounds more crazy than it actually is – instead of cannon fire and horse-back buccaneering, expect a dreamy desert-island feel based on the Italian island of Elba where Napoleon spent 300 days in exile (LAD). Here’s a sneaky look at the semi-finished space.

Alongside the usual rooftop fodder of Aperol spritzes and fruity continental cocktails, Bar Elba will be serving up frosé (frozen rosé, duh?) and sharing jugs. We’re not convinced by the historical accuracy, but who’s to argue when there’s a daily happy hour from 5pm to 7pm? And if that and the altitude makes you a bit giddy, you can chow down on burgers from the Dip & Flip team, who are taking their gravy-soaked nosh up high. Napoleon BonaPARTY!

Bar Elba is due to open on Friday July 28 on the roof of Mercury House, 109-117 Waterloo Road, SE1 8UL. The bar will be open year-round.

Find more rooftop fun in our guide to London’s best rooftop bars.