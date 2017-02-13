A north London bookshop is tweeting Harry Potter line-by-line to Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is no stranger to Twitter feuds, and since Donald Trump became President of the United States, his involvement in high-profile social media spats appears to be even more prolific. Last month, the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter managed to anger both his co-anchor Susan Reid and actor Ewan McGregor over his comments about the global Women’s March on social media, and now he's just entered another Twitter tirade with author J K Rowling.
All the hoo-hah began after Rowling posted a tweet relishing in Piers being told to 'fuck off' by Australian comedian Jim Jefferies when he refused to refer to Trump's travel ruling as a Muslim ban on a US talk show. In retaliation, Piers tweeted that he's 'never read a single word of Harry Potter'. He went on to call Rowling's fiction 'drivel', she then called him 'amoral' and now a third party has entered the stand-off.
Following Piers' admission, the owner of Big Green Bookshop in Wood Green has decided to enlighten him about the joys of one of world's best-selling novels by tweeting every line of 'Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone' to his account. So far Simon Keys has tweeted 236 of a planned 32567 posts, with a few subtle emphases thrown in.
Piers promptly launched an attack against the bookshop in response to the stunt.
But, it appears a take down by the man himself isn't going to deter Big Green Bookshop from its quest to get Piers to appreciate Rowling's literary work - sorry Piers!
