A north London bookshop is tweeting Harry Potter line-by-line to Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is no stranger to Twitter feuds, and since Donald Trump became President of the United States, his involvement in high-profile social media spats appears to be even more prolific. Last month, the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter managed to anger both his co-anchor Susan Reid and actor Ewan McGregor over his comments about the global Women’s March on social media, and now he's just entered another Twitter tirade with author J K Rowling.

All the hoo-hah began after Rowling posted a tweet relishing in Piers being told to 'fuck off' by Australian comedian Jim Jefferies when he refused to refer to Trump's travel ruling as a Muslim ban on a US talk show. In retaliation, Piers tweeted that he's 'never read a single word of Harry Potter'. He went on to call Rowling's fiction 'drivel', she then called him 'amoral' and now a third party has entered the stand-off.

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Following Piers' admission, the owner of Big Green Bookshop in Wood Green has decided to enlighten him about the joys of one of world's best-selling novels by tweeting every line of 'Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone' to his account. So far Simon Keys has tweeted 236 of a planned 32567 posts, with a few subtle emphases thrown in.

.@piersmorgan Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say

that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan They were the last people you'd expect to be involved in anything strange or mysterious..2/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan His blue eyes were light, bright, and sparkling behind half-moon spectacles and his nose was very long and ... 130/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 12, 2017

.@piersmorgan ..as though it had been broken at least twice. This man's name was Albus Dumbledore. 132/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 12, 2017

Piers promptly launched an attack against the bookshop in response to the stunt.

So @Biggreenbooks is tweeting me an entire Harry Potter book because I'm a 'twat'.

This, of course, just makes him an even bigger twat. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2017

But, it appears a take down by the man himself isn't going to deter Big Green Bookshop from its quest to get Piers to appreciate Rowling's literary work - sorry Piers!

If I needed any more encouragement, here it is. https://t.co/iJKCzIKBIf — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 13, 2017



