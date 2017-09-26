A rooftop sauna is coming to the South Bank this winter

Winter is coming and Londoners are getting a unique way to warm up on the South Bank: a rooftop sauna by the Thames.

The Queen Elizabeth Roof Gardens are being given a Nordic makeover as part of Southbank Centre’s Wintertime festivities. It'll be home to a toasty Finnish sauna which overlooks the river and the London skyline.

Southbank Centre

The hot huts (we’re talking 90 degrees celsius, here) are specially designed with translucent walls to brighten up dark winter nights, and have been designed by MA students from Aalto University, Helsinki and Finnish sculptor Jaakko Pernu.

Each 16-person session will last 70 minutes. There will also be changing and showering facilities and on hand sauna-experts (what a job) as well as blankets and warming winter drinks at The Rooftop Bar for post-sauna sipping. Oh and a Sauna Sundays series will see talks, debates and performances taking place in the actual the sauna.

We've died and gone to balmy heaven.

Southbank Centre’s Finnish Rooftop Sauna is open from November 10 to December 30. Tickets start at £15 and go on general sale here tomorrow (Wed Sep 27).

Forgotten all about summer? Here are the best places to ice skate in London this winter.