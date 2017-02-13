A thousand love notes are being hidden around London on Valentine’s Day

The annual designated day of romance is fast approaching, but love or hate the usual compulsory dinner plans and crappy cards, one group of Londoners is hoping to get everyone feeling amorous this Valentine's Day, whether you're a stickler for romance or you'll do anything to dodge Cupid's dart.

Good Deed Dating, a social enterprise that organises volunteering events for single people, will be hiding 1,000 notes around London for strangers to pick up on February 14. The notes, each containing its own hand-written sweet nothing, will be hidden on tube carriages, stuffed around bus stops, concealed in coffee shops, or on the street for unsuspecting passers-by to pick up for a serendipitous taste of romance on Valentine's morning.

Good Deed Dating will be hiding love letters around the city on Tuesday February 14.

