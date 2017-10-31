A Trump Tower-themed bar is returning to east London

If your weekend plans are looking sadddd, maybe you can take a trip to the latest pop-up to hit Dalston – a bar based on Donald Trump’s New York HQ Trump Tower. The anti-Trump bar named Twumps is popping up in east London for the second time this year and brings with it a blingy gold theme, punny cocktails and a brand-new menu of Mexican grub.

The bar will be open for the next two weekends and will be showcasing drag acts and DJs, as well as encouraging visitors to make their own entertainment by striking a pose at a replica of the President’s White House desk or by posting indiscriminately on a live Twumps Tweets board. Cocktails include a ‘Paris Deal Prosecco’ or a ‘Moscow (was responsible for the election) Mule’, while a menu of tacos and burritos is being created by street food peddlers Cantina Carnitas.

As with last time, money will be going to charities involved in social justice and human rights causes, with 50p from each food sale going to the customer’s charity of choice from a range of four – Marie Stopes International, Tellmama, Kaleidoscope Trust and The White Helmets. Winning.

Twumps is at 79 Stoke Newington Rd, N16 8AD until Sat Nov 11. It’s open on Thu 7pm-midnight and Fri & Sat 7pm-2am.

