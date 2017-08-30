A vegan Caribbean pop-up is coming to Shoreditch

Are you experiencing Carnival withdrawal? Post-bank-holiday-blues? Here’s something to look forward to: a Caribbean feast is popping up in Shoreditch on September 12, and it’s 100 per cent vegan. That may put some jerk chicken devotees off, but this spread looks promising. Eight courses strong and interspersed with live reggae performances, the menu features interesting sounding delicacies like plantain caviar, Caribbean kimchi and plantain ceviche (apparently you can do a lot with plantain).

Tickets are £35, which sounds a bit steep considering there’s absolutely no meat, but hey, there’s sea moss jelly for pudding and we reckon that’s once in a lifetime.

More Thyme for Plantain Banquet runs from 18.30-22.30pm on Tuesday September 12 at 52 Kingsland Rd, E2 8AB. Tickets available via this link.

Love Caribbean food? Check out our roundup of the best places to eat it.