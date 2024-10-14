Paradise Cove in Battersea is a creation from much-loved local chef Tarell ‘Chef Tee’ Mcintosh. The space opened in 2022 following a crowdfunding campaign after original restaurant Sugarcane was forced to close. A wonderful, community-focused space, it comes with a varied, experimental menu featuring Jamaican-inspired home-cooked classics. Whilst you’ll find traditional jerk and oxtail here, there are also lots of vegan options, with a dedicated section for ital food, which is plant-based cooking influenced by Rastafarianism. Their turmeric spiced green plantain chips are hand cut and dehydrated in house, and come served with jerk mayo. Don’t miss the sweetcorn pimento fritters either, which taste best with a squeeze of fresh lime.
Time Out tip Try the super fresh and fiery ginger beer, which is made on site.