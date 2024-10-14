London is home to a vibrant Caribbean community that spans the islands. From Brixton to Stoke Newington you’ll find everything from incredible Guyanese pepper pot stew and Trinidadian street food such as doubles and aloo pie, to classic Jamaican-style ‘yard shops’ serving oxtail, rice and peas and fried plantain. The Caribbean diaspora have contributed their culture to this city for decades, with each island's cuisine distinct and unique in its own way. We’re all about supporting the community and have focused on independent, Black-owned establishments and as well as restaurants and more casual cafes, we’ve also included a couple of traditional Caribbean bakeries where you can score coco bread, currant slices and spiced bun.

RECOMMENDED: The best Nigerian and west African restaurants in London.

Keshia Sakarah is a British-born, Montserratian/Barbudan food writer. Her debut book - Caribe: A Caribbean Cookbook is due for release in Spring 2025. Her work is influenced by her Caribbean and British identity, focusing on her passion for culture and heritage.