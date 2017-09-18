  • Blog
A vegan night market is coming to London

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 4:15pm

Just when you thought veganism couldn’t get any hotter, a vegan night market has been announced for Brick Lane. A takeover by Cook Daily – you know, the café run by King Cook, the chef with 34k instagram followers who is credited with turning JME vegan – this market opens for one night only on Thursday September 28. The line-up looks promising, with highly rated Temple of Seitan serving up delights like seitan steaks and ‘chocolate mylkshakes’. Here’s hoping King Cook brings his High Grade; for the uninitiated, that’s Cook Daily’s signature dish made with hemp oil, smoky sauce and green herbs.

Vegan Nights will run from 5pm-10pm on Thursday September 28 at Boiler House, 152c Brick Lane, E1 6RU.

Like your food animal-free? Check out our round-up of the best vegan options in London.

