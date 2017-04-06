All together now! A new monthly mass singalong night is coming to London

The team behind the sell-out singalong sensation Massaoke is launching a new club night 'La La Land' with extra confetti cannons, fancy dress and lip sync battles. And just to be clear, it has nothing to do with the Oscar-winning film. Still, we reckon this is worth making a song and dance about.

For those who haven't been, Massaoke is a night where clubbers can harmoniously howl along to some great pop, indie and rock anthems played by a live band and team of DJs. The first night on April 7 will focus on 'the best songs ever written', and we've been told to expect some Arctic Monkeys, Amy Winehouse and, erm, Spice Girls.

Massaoke started back in 2011 in a London pub basement and has grown steadily, it now throws huge parties at festivals and has even attracted the likes of Channel 4 newsman Jon Snow, comedian Al Murray and Fatman Scoop to join the mass singalong.

Our advice? Pack some Strepsils, because your throat will be sore from all that fabulous singing.

La La Land featuring Massaoke is at O2 Academy Islington, Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, N1 0PS.

Got the performing bug? Here's our guide to the best karaoke bars in London.