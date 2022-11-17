By the people who brought you The Star of Bethnal Green, the group is now bringing a slice of the action to the City of London. Upstairs there's a bar with craft beers, cocktails and wine plus food from smoked meat dons Hotbox London. In the basement, pick from over 20,000 songs to warble through. Keen vocalists can choose from five differently decorated rooms (each with its own disco ball) and two bigger function spaces. The Glam Palace has space for up to 80 and The Backstage Bar can fit 60 punters.