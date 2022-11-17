For those who enjoy crooning into a hairbrush, but are too shy to take to the stage, Lucky Voice might be the solution. Private ‘pods’ ordinarily allow groups of four to 12 people to belt out the classics without any fear of embarrassment, but right now they will only accomodate up to six people or two households. Pizza and nibbles are basic, but the drinks menu is more extravagant: choose a snifter off the list to chase away any lingering inhibitions. With almost a million songs on the playlist, there will certainly be a tune you know – so no excuses. Branches in Soho, Holborn and Islington.