An actual sausage fest is coming to London this summer

By Kitty Drake Posted: Tuesday April 11 2017, 11:21am

Forget Carnival, there’s a literal sausage fest coming to Notting Hill this August. Obviously, we’re all beside ourselves, but the little porkers behind it haven't revealed much yet, so let’s stick to what we know so far: there’ll be space for 2,000 people, loads of music, gallons of craft ale and an array of sausages from around the world. So whether you’re into long, thin, curly ones or big, thick, juicy ones, get ready to fill yer buns with all manner of meaty delights. It’s a pork lovers dream, basically. Cancel your summer plans, pronto. 

The London Sausage Festival will run from August 19-20 on Portobello Rd. You can register for tickets here

Can't wait? Check out London's best sausage and mash.

In other food news, a barbecue pop-up is coming to the South Bank this summer.

 

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch.

