Are you London’s cycle-hire superhero?

Our city is full of heroes, but they don’t all save lives, protect the vulnerable or cook incredible fry-ups. Some of them just ride Boris bikes like their lives depend upon it.

We’ve been given a sneaky look at the latest Santander Cycles hire stats, and they reveal some awe-inspiring feats of urban pedalling. One customer has cycled the ten-mile route from Holland Park to Canary Wharf 135 times. A band of two-wheeled adventurers regularly ride from Chelsea to Bow Road and from Bethnal Green to Putney – both routes of nearly nine miles. We salute them.

But there’s one cycle-hire superhero who beats them all: the anonymous Santander Cycles customer who’s hired a bike 11,349 times since January 2012. That’s nearly six trips a day for five and a half years. If you’re reading this, oh mighty lord of Boris bikes, get in touch via hello@timeout.com. We’d love to know who you are, and how your calves are feeling.

