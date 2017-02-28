Are you ready for these Pancake Day eating challenges?

Everyone knows the best holidays are ones allowing you to gorge yourself silly on as much food as you can in the name of 'tradition', meaning Pancake Day is up there with the best of them. Along with a delicious array of toppings on offer, Shrove Tuesday provides a legitimate excuse to eat pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Any batter fiends out there blessed with a mammoth appetite and a keen competitive streak can fulfil their crepe cravings by eating as many pancakes as they can in one of these Pancake Day challenges. Don't be fooled into thinking they're easy, peasy lemon squeezy.

Pancake Day Challenge at Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is challenging Londoners to eat their way through a stack of 12 pancakes in 12 minutes or less. If you win, your meal is on the house. If you lose, you’ll pay the full price (£20) with all profits donated to local charities. There's no need to book, just rock up to any Breakfast Club cafe at any time on Feb 28 and try your hand at the challenge. What's more, all entrants get a free keyring. Ready, steady, flip out!

Pancake and Shake Challenge at The Diner

Think you can gorge your way through a stack of three chocolate-chip pancakes and a chocolate milkshake in six minutes or less? And don't get too cocky, we're talking American-style, thick battery beasts, not your thin, weedy English affair. If you end up with a clean plate, you can have the dish for free. If you fail, you’ll pay £13.50 which will be donated to the homeless charity Shelter. Turn up any time on February 28 at The Diner on The Strand to have a go.

Eating Competition at Ministry of Sound's Pancake Day Rave

The south-London club is throwing a Pancake Day rave so you can continue all the Shrove Tuesday mania into the wee hours. As part of the action, they’re putting on a flippin’ fabulous pancake eating competition at 1.30am live on stage. Fifteen people will be challenged to neck as many pancakes as they can in one minute. Whoever eats the most will win a £100 cash prize. To be in with a chance of getting picked email your name to milkshake@ministryofsound.com and entrants will be chosen on the day. They also have some tips for any would-be crêpe chompers: ‘Good luck and don’t puke!’ – solid advice there, guys. Pancake Day Race. Ministry of Sound. Elephant and Castle. 10pm Tue Feb 28. £3–£6 entry.

