Get battered on Piña Colada pancakes at The Book Club tomorrow

What if there was a pancake that made you feel like you were getting pissed on a beach in Puerto Rico? The dream, right? Well, there is... kind of. This shrove Tuesday, The Book Club is doing a piña colada pancake for £8, and it looks as good as Caribbean sunshine. Cheaper than a flight, then. Part of a special pancake menu available from 8am-10pm, this boozy babe comes topped with coconut cream, pineapple rings, caramel rum sauce and a cheeky cocktail umbrella. And if you don't mind mixing drinks you can snap up The Book Club's whisky and pulled pork pancakes (£8) for afters. They don't sound quite as exotic TBH, but hey, we're not complaining. Let's get battered.

The Book Club is at 100-106 Leonard Street, EC2A 4RH.

Hungry for more? Check out London's best pancakes.

Or find more flippin' great things to do this Pancake Day.