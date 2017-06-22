At last! You can now get McDonald’s delivered to your door

Cancel all your plans. Make a den on the living room floor. Fire up Netflix. And wait. Wait for the most joyous arrival of your life. McDonald’s is finally delivering to London homes through the UberEATS app.

The multi-national fast food chain had promised this eventful day would come this year, but who knew the dream of having McNuggets delivered direct to your doorstep would be a reality so soon? Maccy Ds is making this bold step at select restaurants across the capital before it rolls out to more locations later in the year. So count your lucky stars if you live or work within the catchment area of these golden arches….

Alperton

Bow

Brompton Road

Camden

Canning Town

County Hall

Edgware Road

Fleet Street

Haringey

King’s Cross

Leytonstone

Marble Arch

Old Kent Road

Praed Street

Regent Street

St Martin’s Lane

Victoria

Wandsworth

Waterloo Station

Wembley Park

Whitehall

2017 may just be the year you sack off that social life of yours. But who needs a social life anyway when you can have Happy Meals in your own home?

In other news, MeatLiquor has created a glittery Pride burger.