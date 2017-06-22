At last! You can now get McDonald’s delivered to your door

Cancel all your plans. Make a den on the living room floor. Fire up Netflix. And wait. Wait for the most joyous arrival of your life. McDonald’s is finally delivering to London homes through the UberEATS app.
The multi-national fast food chain had promised this eventful day would come this year, but who knew the dream of having McNuggets delivered direct to your doorstep would be a reality so soon? Maccy Ds is making this bold step at select restaurants across the capital before it rolls out to more locations later in the year. So count your lucky stars if you live or work within the catchment area of these golden arches….
Alperton
Bow
Brompton Road
Camden
Canning Town
County Hall
Edgware Road
Fleet Street
Haringey
King’s Cross
Leytonstone
Marble Arch
Old Kent Road
Praed Street
Regent Street
St Martin’s Lane
Victoria
Wandsworth
Waterloo Station
Wembley Park
Whitehall
2017 may just be the year you sack off that social life of yours. But who needs a social life anyway when you can have Happy Meals in your own home?
In other news, MeatLiquor has created a glittery Pride burger.
This is great news for all Maccy D fans... except me because I don't live anywhere near any of those areas! :(