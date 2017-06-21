  • Blog
Like your burger pink? Try MeatLiquor’s glittery Pride burger

By Laura Richards Posted: Wednesday June 21 2017, 5:45pm

The multi-coloured food trend shows no sign of slowing. But here’s one example of rainbow grub we can totally get behind. MeatLiquor is making its iconic Dead Hippie burger into a Dead Happie burger in celebration of Pride 2017, with proceeds from sales going towards LGBT charity Stonewall.

The double-patty delight gets a pretty pink bun and a shower of edible, multi-coloured glitter in a makeover worthy of any Pride parade. Don’t worry, it’ll still taste like the classic beef burger. But better. ’Cause glitter.

There are two catches. One: the Dead Happie will be on the MeatLiquor menu for one day only, on Saturday July 8. Two: it’ll be available exclusively through Deliveroo, as opposed to in the restaurant. But we can get over that when the product itself looks like an actual disco. 

A final glittering piece of joyous news is that MeatLiquor will be popping up at Pride HQ in Trafalgar Square on Saturday July 8, serving up these pink patty parties alongside halloumi and magic mushroom sliders. Bravo MeatLiquor, you should be proud.  

meatliquor dead happie

Order a Dead Happie burger from MeatLiquor through Deliveroo on Saturday July 8, for £8.75. 

Staff writer
By Laura Richards 136 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

