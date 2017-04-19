Bear Grylls has just opened an obstacle course in Croydon

Clearly not content with wrestling with snakes, drinking his own pee and munching on raw animal flesh, the ever-intrepid Bear Grylls has just pulled off his most unexpected feat yet, by opening an obstacle course in Croydon. Oxygen Freejumping now has a dedicated Bear Grylls Fitness hub – which provides high-intensity exercise classes involving a multi-storey obstacle course (because single-storey obstacle courses are for wimps, obvs). Elite personal trainer Natalie Summers, who devised the workouts with Bear, warned us that they’re ‘tough’ – there are four levels of difficulty to pick from, and each session lasts an hour, provided you don’t pass out before then.

According to Bear, visitors can expect a crash course in ‘functional fitness’, which is ‘designed to empower you to be fit for all of life’s adventures’. Tackling that Central line escalator will be a breeze after a few sessions here, then.

From £9.45 per hour. Oxygen Freejumping, Unit 5, The Colonnades, Purley Way, Croydon CR0 4RQ. www.oxygenfreejumping.co.uk.

