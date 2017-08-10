  • Blog
Big, big news: you’ll soon be able to use your phone on the tube

By James Manning Posted: Thursday August 10 2017, 6:28pm

Flickr/Barney Moss

‘Hi! I’m on the train.’ ‘Just got on the tube. Do we have pasta?’ Be prepared for thrilling sentences like this to become a regular part of your tube commute, because Sadiq Khan has just announced that TfL is looking to implement 4G mobile phone coverage on the underground bits of the tube network very, very soon.

Okay, not that soon. Sadiq has set a deadline of 2019 to roll out full 4G mobile connectivity to London Underground – yes, even the tunnels. It’s all part of a big push to eliminate ‘not spots’ in London and turn us into a world-class, digitally connected city. Which means you’ll literally never have to unstick your eyes from your screen or talk to another human being ever again. Not that anyone does on the tube anyway. Bon voyage!

In other tube news, auditions to busk on the London Underground are now open!

