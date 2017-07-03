Big news: the night tube is expanding to the Overground

It’s been almost a year since the night tube (finally) launched, rescuing Londoners from lengthy night bus journeys and expensive cab rides. For those who live near a station on the Central, Victoria, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines, the new nocturnal weekend service has been a total game-changer. But Overground users have been left out of the party – until now.

TfL has announced that the night tube is coming to the Overground (‘night Overground’ doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, does it?), with all-night services between New Cross Gate and Dalston Junction planned to launch in December. If that all goes to plan (let’s not forget how many times the night tube launch date changed), the route will be extended to Highbury & Islington next year. The service will not stop at Whitechapel initially because of Crossrail work taking place at that station, but it’s expected to join the route from summer 2018.

If you’re still feeling hard done by on the after-hours transport front, there’s more good news to come: TfL is planning to extend the night tube to parts of the Metropolitan, Circle, District, and Hammersmith & City lines once modernisation programmes are complete in 2023.

Sure, that’s a while off, but in the meantime, getting around east and south London at 4am is set to get a whole lot easier.

Photo: Tom Page/Flickr

Love the tube? This mesmerising video celebrates the tube network’s underground tunnels.

And there’s a new tube map to help you and your mates find the ideal meeting spot.