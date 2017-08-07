Bleecker burgers, Koya noodles and Caravan brunch: a food ‘arcade’ is coming

A new foodie arcade is coming to our fair city this autumn, bringing some seriously good restaurants with it. A traffic-free culinary paradise slap bang in the middle of the Square Mile, Bloomberg Arcade will feature ten eateries, open seven days a week. Cue wild celebrations from anyone who’s ever tried to find something decent to eat in the City on a Sunday.

Curated by Bloomberg’s chief food critic Richard Vines, it has a starry line-up. The Really Big Ones are epic brunch spot Caravan, burger behemoth Bleecker and Brigadiers – a new Indian barbecue restaurant from the people behind Gymkhana and Hoppers. We’re particularly fired up about Koya, though, a new branch of the iconic Soho noodle bar. Has a pedestrianised food court ever sounded this appealing?

Bring on autumn ( and you don’t often hear us saying that).

Bloomberg Arcade will open in the autumn in the City of London.

