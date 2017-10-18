Boo-zy! Go on a Jack the Ripper tour with added cocktails this Halloween

If you’re looking to get into the spirit of Halloween quite literally, head for Spitalfields bar Discount Suit Company. The low-lit cocktail basement is teaming up with the official Jack The Ripper Tour to offer touristy exploring in the area with a boo-zy twist.

Cocktail and Ripper Tours will take place on Halloween and start with a hot toddy at DSC to get punters warmed up for chilling scenes outside. Guests will then be led down the Whitechapel and Spitalfields backstreets by Ripper expert Donald Rumbelow. The tour promises menacing shadows and autumn fog, while Rumbelow recites the gory goings-on of yesteryear at the area’s famed murder sites.

Each tour is followed with a cocktail gathering back at the bar, where specially themed drinks will be served, including a gin-based Saucy Jack. Sessions last for an hour and a half, and a £20 ticket includes the guided tour and two cocktails.

Cocktail & Ripper Tours take place at Discount Suit Company on Tues Oct 31, 6.30-8pm and 8.15-9.45pm. Find out more and book tickets at www.umbrella-london.co.uk.

