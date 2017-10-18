  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Boo-zy! Go on a Jack the Ripper tour with added cocktails this Halloween

By Laura Richards Posted: Wednesday October 18 2017, 4:53pm

Boo-zy! Go on a Jack the Ripper tour with added cocktails this Halloween

If you’re looking to get into the spirit of Halloween quite literally, head for Spitalfields bar Discount Suit Company. The low-lit cocktail basement is teaming up with the official Jack The Ripper Tour to offer touristy exploring in the area with a boo-zy twist.

 

Cocktail and Ripper Tours will take place on Halloween and start with a hot toddy at DSC to get punters warmed up for chilling scenes outside. Guests will then be led down the Whitechapel and Spitalfields backstreets by Ripper expert Donald Rumbelow. The tour promises menacing shadows and autumn fog, while Rumbelow recites the gory goings-on of yesteryear at the area’s famed murder sites.

 

Each tour is followed with a cocktail gathering back at the bar, where specially themed drinks will be served, including a gin-based Saucy Jack. Sessions last for an hour and a half, and a £20 ticket includes the guided tour and two cocktails.

discount suit company

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cocktail & Ripper Tours take place at Discount Suit Company on Tues Oct 31, 6.30-8pm and 8.15-9.45pm. Find out more and book tickets at www.umbrella-london.co.uk.

Find more spooky events in Time Out’s guide to Halloween

Get more London news straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Laura Richards 186 Posts

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest