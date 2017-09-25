  • Blog
Boxpark is opening a brand new new site in Wembley

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Monday September 25 2017, 11:33am

First there was Shoreditch. Then there was Croydon. Now there’s Wembley. Boxpark, the pop-up street food and shopping destination created out of shipping containers, is opening a brand new site near Wembley’s giant entertainment venues. 

The new venture will feature 29 independent food and drinks traders and will also aim to be a year-round destination for a programme of creative events. 

‘Boxpark Wembley is situated in an iconic location, on Olympic Way in Wembley Park,’ says Boxpark founder Roger Wade, adding that he hopes to ‘develop a world class food, drink and entertainment destination, and possibly the best fan park in the world!’

Suddenly trekking out to Zone 4 seems so much more appealing. 

Boxpark Wembley will open in Wembley Park in late 2018.

By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is Digital Editor for Time Out London, a north Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

