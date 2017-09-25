Boxpark is opening a brand new new site in Wembley

First there was Shoreditch. Then there was Croydon. Now there’s Wembley. Boxpark, the pop-up street food and shopping destination created out of shipping containers, is opening a brand new site near Wembley’s giant entertainment venues.

The new venture will feature 29 independent food and drinks traders and will also aim to be a year-round destination for a programme of creative events.

Boxpark Wembley

‘Boxpark Wembley is situated in an iconic location, on Olympic Way in Wembley Park,’ says Boxpark founder Roger Wade, adding that he hopes to ‘develop a world class food, drink and entertainment destination, and possibly the best fan park in the world!’

Suddenly trekking out to Zone 4 seems so much more appealing.

Boxpark Wembley will open in Wembley Park in late 2018.

