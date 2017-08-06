Breddos are doing a super-sounding ‘TacOver’ with Oslo’s ace Pjoltergeist

Street food dons turned perma-taco titans Breddos have been doing rather well with their Tabasco-sponsored TacOver chef collaborations (they’e thus far hosted LA’s Guerrilla Tacos and Som Saa’s John Chantarasak at their Clerkenwell hub). For their third – which will, as with the first two, see a no-bookings, all-day taco and mezcal party followed by a pre-paid multi-course dinner the next evening – they’re welcoming Oslo’s extremely feted Pjoltergeist restaurant to Goswell Road.

Located on the site of a former Hell’s Angels bar, Pjoltergeist fuses Scando, Asian and Mexican cuisine (chef Atli Mar Yngvason likes to stockpile Icelandic ingredients for his recipes too, apparently). The far Eastern approach is most apparent though: think fab-sounding dishes like minke whale meat sashimi, bao buns with langoustine claws and seared kobe beef with sticky rice. How this’ll translate to the medium of tacos is anyone’s guess – but we’re keen to find out.

The Breddos x Pjoltergeist TacOver takes place on Sunday 20 August (for the no-bookings, all-day taco and mezcal party) and Monday 21 August (for the dinner, tickets for which are available here).

