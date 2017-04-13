Breddos is teaming up with Som Saa for a seriously tasty TacOver next weekend

Like Mexican? Like Thai? Like BBQ? Then clear your schedule for next Sunday, because taco kings Breddos are teaming up with Thai restaurant Som Saa for a one-day-only collaborative feast.

Kicking off at noon and running till late, the event will feature a whole array of Mexi-Thai dishes, from red curry short rib tacos with blackened pineapple nam prik to whole salt-crusted sea bass with habanero jaew (chilli dipping sauce, to the uninitiated) and buttermilk fried chicken wings with roasted chilli jam and Thai basil. Drinks will include Singha slushies, mezcal margarita buckets and som tam chillibacks, so there’s no chance you’ll be going thirsty either.

It’s walk-ins only, so be prepared to get down early. We’re already salivating in prospect.

