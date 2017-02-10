Called Rose? You can get a free Valentine's rose in Covent Garden

Whether you like it or loathe it, are loved-up or alone, you can't escape the fact that Valentine's Day is just around the corner.

The mandated day of romance usually means little more than over-priced sharing platters and a card from your dad, but this year a pop-up florist in Covent Garden is spreading a bit more love in London – if you've got the right name on your birth certificate, that is.

Petal to the Metal is popping up in Covent Garden just in time for Valentine's Day. As well as preparing bouquets and running flower workshops, they'll be giving a free rose to any lucky gal called Rose (or Rosie). Just grab your ID and head down to their stall at the Royal Opera House Arcade between Feb 11–14, 11am–6pm to claim your free flower.

