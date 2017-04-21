Calling all transport geeks: you can see inside London Transport Museum's depot this weekend

Most of us use it every day, but how much do we really know about our beloved (albeit often infuriating) transport network? This weekend is a chance to discover the stories and objects that make up the Underground, as the London Transport Museum opens up its whacking great depot in Acton for two days of tours and talks.

Called Secrets of the Underground, the event will reveal the mysteries of abandoned stations and forgotten spaces below our feet, digging deep into London’s subterranean world with talks on the Thames Tunnel, Crossrail excavations and plans for reopening the legendary Mail Rail.

The weekend is also a rare chance to have a nose around the collection of 320,000 historical objects, including loads of cool old train carriages and buses, beautiful vintage posters, station signs and baffling-looking vintage equipment. A perfect chance to embrace your inner tube geek (you know they’re in there).

Photo: Rob Greig.

Find out more and book tickets at www.ltmuseum.co.uk.

