Crumbs! Three tube stations have been forced to close because of burnt toast

Burnt toast might ruin your breakfast but did you know it might also be responsible for wrecking your commute to work, too? Yep, some of the capital’s busiest tube stations have been forced to close after staff burnt toast in the staff room, setting off fire alarms. Crumbs! Victoria and Oxford Circus were closed and evacuated after overcooked toast set the fire alarms ringing, in separate incidents. Wood Lane was also forced to close after a toast mishap by staff.

The breakfast-related closures have been discovered thanks to a Freedom of Information request by a Conservative London Assembly member, which also revealed Edgware Road station had to close when a member of staff smoked an e-cigarette and there was a security alert at Sloane Square station due to a ‘suspicious device’, which turned out to be a home-brewing kit left on a Circle line train. Who knew craft beer could be such a nuisance?

Photo: Alistair Beavis/Flickr.

