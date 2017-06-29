Charcoal sourdough, quinoa ice cream and an entire fried chicken: five quirky London brunches

Ah, brunch! A stomach-settling weekend staple (and a fine excuse to get back on the sauce while many are still sleeping it off). But it’s not all poached eggs and smoked salmon. Here are some of London’s quirkiest alternatives.

Beany Green’s activated charcoal sourdough, with avocado and labneh

A post shared by Travel & Food (@globefoody) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

This isn’t just avo toast. This is (M&S voice) activated charcoal avo toast. Not sure of the benefits, but it certainly looks moody.



Pachamama’s Peruvian chocolate, toasted quinoa ice cream and cacao crumb waffle

A post shared by T H A L I A • N I KA (@thalianika) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

Without question, the petal-covered, quinoa-laced waffles at Peruvian hot spot Pachamama are the city’s prettiest.

Shackfuyu’s kinako French toast with matcha ice cream

A post shared by Shackfuyu (@shackfuyu) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

French toast, eh? Not as you know it. This one’s topped with lurid green tea soft-serve.

Chick ’n’ Sours’s ‘Whole Fry Sunday’ chicken

A post shared by Chick N Sours (@chicknsours) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

A whole chicken, deep-fried then drizzled with chilli vinegar and gochujang mayo. SWOON. Eat the lot yourself for extra kudos (from who, we couldn’t say).

Where the Pancakes Are’s Dutch baby

A post shared by Where the pancakes are... (@wherethepancakesare) on Dec 17, 2016 at 1:08am PST

A massive Yorkshire pud in a skillet, basically. Covered in cheese if you’re that way inclined. End of.



Hunger activated? Make your way to our brand-new list of London’s best brunches.