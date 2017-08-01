Chiltern Firehouse chef Nuno Mendes is opening a new London Fields spot

Avast! London-based super chef Nuno Mendes (he of – breathe in – Chiltern Firehouse, Taberna do Mercado, the late Viajante and the really late Bacchus fame) is set to co-open a new multi-use space near London Fields this winter.

Mare Street Market – an 8,800 sq ft converted warehouse – will feature a restaurant, bar, record store, mini market and florist. It’s a joint enterprise with Barworks, the company that runs The Diner chain, plus pubs like Angel’s Wenlock & Essex and the Exmouth Arms on Exmouth Market.

Detail-wise, that’s your lot – but given Mendes’s utterly sparkly CV and reputation for culinary innovation, we can safely say we’re psyched already. Winter can’t come quickly enough.

