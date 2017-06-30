City envy: we want a high-tech LED running track like Manila

Over in the Philippines, Nike has put a whole new spin on the idea of beating your personal best – by allowing runners to have a go at actually racing a virtual version of themselves. The ultra high-tech Nike Unlimited Stadium (which popped up in Manila for just over two weeks) featured an illuminated running track on which fitness fanatics could see and race an avatar version of themselves.

Nike took over a space the size of an entire block and tracked up to 30 runners at once with sensors attached to their shoes. After running their first lap to set their pace, each racer was able to compete with a virtual version of themselves made of flashing lights.

We’re hoping this snazzy stadium hotfoots it to London sometime soon. Until then, we’ll have to make do with digital marathons of the Netflix variety.

Here’s where to break a sweat right now – your guide to sport, health and fitness in London.