City envy: we want a rooftop science park like Copenhagen

Don’t get us wrong, we love our own Science Museum in South Kensington, but it’s outclassed by the Experimentarium in Copenhagen. Recently overhauled with a huge range of interactive experiences, the museum reopened this spring and is sexier than ever – from its copper-clad helix staircase to the slick film theatre to the Labyrinth of Light, where you can try to out-manoeuvre your own shadow.

But the best bit is the rooftop, where colourful touch-sensitive pads let you create light, sound and music in a game that combines brain training and tag. You’ll see a crane and huge building blocks up there too, to let kids get behind the wheel and take control, creating their own world. Considering London’s obsession with all things rooftop, we’d love to see a bit of alfresco science fun over here.

