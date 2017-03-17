Cocktail Trading Company has launched a new boozy brunch menu

What do you crave most on the sesh? Avo and eggs on toast? Yeah, us neither. Which is why ‘Come Down With Me’, a new weekend brunch club at The Cocktail Trading Company designed for the ‘dry mouthed’ sounds like madness. Except CTC are actually amazing, and the menu is mainly liquid. Alcoholic liquid. Kicking off on March 18, you can stumble out of Village Underground and right on into CTC to come down in style – we’re already saving saliva for the hash browns. Plus there’s a new range of ‘Morning Glory’ cocktails on offer and a rumour they’ve banned poached eggs. Now that’s worth not going to bed for.

