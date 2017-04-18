Six of the UK’s most miserable places to live are in London

Feeling down? Turns out you’re not the only one. Us Londoners have got the blues according to the latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), which measured people’s wellbeing across the UK. The ONS asked people on a scale of zero to ten (zero is ‘not at all’ and ten is ‘completely’) how satisfied they were with their life, to what extent they think their life is worthwhile and how happy and anxious they felt. The folks at the ONS produced mean ratings for the wellbeing scores, and the figures show that six of the 13 places ranked the unhappiest in the UK are in – you guessed it – London.

Lewisham was named the glummest borough in the city, followed by Greenwich and Haringey. While Islington, Enfield and Hackney also made into the unhappiest 13 places in the country. The report also looks at levels of anxiety and ‘life satisfaction’ and found that average ratings of anxiety had increased across the country, while average life satisfaction, worthwhile and happiness ratings remained unchanged. On a lighter note, at least we managed to dodge number one spot for the most unhappy place in the UK – that title went to Corby. Sucks for you guys.

Here's the full list of the 13 unhappiest places in the UK (mean wellbeing score out of ten):

1. Corby (6.86)

2. West Lancashire (7)

3. Burnley (7.01)

4. Preston (7.06)

5. Wolverhampton (7.14)

6. Lewisham (7.14)

7. Greenwich (7.23)

8. Haringey (7.25)

9. Boston (7.29)

10. Islington (7.29)

11. Enfield (7.3)

12. Hackney 7.31

13. Ipswich 7.32

Photo: Umbreen Hafeez/Flickr

